Petrick, Dorothy Ellen 89, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully in Hospice care on December 22, 2019. Born and raised in Chicago, Ellen was the daughter of the late Charles Clayton and Dorothy Elizabeth (Thiem) Day with one sister; Nancy Geerling. Ellen was married to the late William J. Petrick for 49 years, living in the Chicago area and then retired to Naples, Fl. Over 25 years ago. Ellen will be dearly missed by her three children, Linda (John) Burke, Bill and Dave. Eight grandchildren, Shelly, Jeff, Stacey, Billy, Zach, Davey, Danny and Katie and 12 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of her Life, will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Fuller East Funeral Home, in Naples, Fl. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 7, 2020