Pestrak, Dorothy (nee Horyza) Age 91, was the beloved wife of the late Chester S. Pestrak; loving mother of the late Victor (Sharon) Pestrak, David (Stephanie) Pestrak, Mark (Gina) Pestrak, and Marietta (Don) Coon; cherished grandmother of eight. Fond aunt of many. Preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Julia Horyza; and siblings, Victor Horyza and Bernice Wentland. Visitation Thursday, 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Funeral will begin Friday at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mount Prospect, for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials my be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 27, 2019