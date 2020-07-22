Marion, Dorothy Dorothy Marion ( nee Kinnavy )Unger, was born August 1, 1923 to Martin J. and Clara (Kitowski) Kinnavy. She married Dr. Robert Michael Unger in 1949 and they were happily married until Robert's death in 2017. She was the loving mother of Margaret (Robert Buono) Unger, M. Louise (Cary) Nusbaum, Robert Unger, the late James (Dawn) Unger, Richard(Pamela) Unger, Dr. Joseph ( Susan) Unger, D.J. Unger and the late Michael. Proud grandmother of Natalie (Brian) McIntire, Colleen Unger, Nyssa Unger, Joshua Unger, Claire (Michael Bauer) Unger, John ( Lizzie Garcia) Unger, Madeline Unger and Samuel Nusbaum. Great grandmother of Ethan McIntire, Amelia McIntire, and Jayson Unger. She is survived by her older brother, Martin G. (Nancy). She was preceded in death by her younger siblings: Marion (John) Patricks, Roger (Maureen) Kinnavy, Jean(John)Ciesieslski, James (Arlene) Kinnavy, and William ( Helen) Kinnavy. Dorothy, who was raised during the Depression, obtained a 4 year scholarship to St. Michael's High School (Old Town) and a scholarship to Illinois College of Commerce in 1941. She had to forgo her journalism scholarship at St. Louis University to help send her brothers to college. In her forties she became a member of MENSA. Dorothy was a devout Catholic, belonging to the Third Order of St. Francis, where she met her husband Robert. She taught CCD class in the late 1930's at St. Maria Addolorata Church, as well at St. Jane de Chantal Parish while raising her children. She was also a member of the adult choir at St. Jane de Chantal and the Senior Club. Dorothy served as president of the Chicago Dental Society Auxiliary, the Illinois State Dental Society Axillary, the American Dental Association Auxiliary. She made many friends in the Dental Auxiliaries, notably Gloria (Walter) Kempa Lamacki and the late Lolita (Francis) Pelka. Dorothy was a stickler for following Robert's Rule of Order and Sturgis' Standard Code of Parliamentary Procedure. Dorothy loved to travel overseas; in her later years enjoyed cruises (Mediterranean, North Sea, Alaska and Caribbean) and even travelled to China. She visited her brothers and sisters frequently and enjoyed entertaining at 6017, where she lived for 60 years. Holiday celebrations at her home were always looked forward to by family. Dorothy had a sharp wit and enjoyed bantering. She was a good seamstress, making many of her own and daughters' outfits. Visitation is Thursday from 4PM to 8PM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave.(55 th street just west of Harlem). Family and friends are to gather at the funeral home on Friday at 9 AM to say goodbye, We will go in procession from the funeral home to St. Faustina Church for a 10 AM mass of Christian Burial. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Donations in Dorothy's name to Illinois State Dental Society Foundation, 1010 South Second Street, Springfield, Illinois 62704 would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be sent to Dorothy's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com
