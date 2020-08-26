Hennessy, Dorothy M.
Dorothy M. Hennessy Broenneke, 92, August 25, 2020, lifetime resident of the Southwest side of Chicago–of Garfield Ridge neighborhood for 63 years, beloved wife of the late Vincent Broenneke; loving mother of late Michael (Phyllis) Broenneke, Daniel (late Joyce) Broenneke, Patrick (Christine) Broenneke, Capt. CFD-retired, Mary Ann (Arthur) Schaffer, Kathleen (Michael) Mitchener, and Donna Broenneke; devoted grandmother of 15; great grandmother of 9; dear sister in law and aunt of many. Preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Mae O'Connell Hennessy. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Friday, August 28, 2020, 8:45 a.m. at chapel, to St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. Burial St. Mary Cemetery. For those attending services, PLEASE NOTE THAT COVID19 RESTRICTIONS WILL BE OBSERVED FOR MAXIMUM GATHERING WITH MASKS REQUIRED. 50 PERSON AT A TIME MAXIMUM at CHAPEL, 100 at CHURCH. Please visit DOROTHY BROENNEKE BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com
orwww.facebook.com/centralchapel
. Info., 773-581-9000.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com