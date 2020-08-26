1/1
Dorothy M. Hennessy
Hennessy, Dorothy M.

Dorothy M. Hennessy Broenneke, 92, August 25, 2020, lifetime resident of the Southwest side of Chicago–of Garfield Ridge neighborhood for 63 years, beloved wife of the late Vincent Broenneke; loving mother of late Michael (Phyllis) Broenneke, Daniel (late Joyce) Broenneke, Patrick (Christine) Broenneke, Capt. CFD-retired, Mary Ann (Arthur) Schaffer, Kathleen (Michael) Mitchener, and Donna Broenneke; devoted grandmother of 15; great grandmother of 9; dear sister in law and aunt of many. Preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Mae O'Connell Hennessy. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Friday, August 28, 2020, 8:45 a.m. at chapel, to St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. Burial St. Mary Cemetery. For those attending services, PLEASE NOTE THAT COVID19 RESTRICTIONS WILL BE OBSERVED FOR MAXIMUM GATHERING WITH MASKS REQUIRED. 50 PERSON AT A TIME MAXIMUM at CHAPEL, 100 at CHURCH. Please visit DOROTHY BROENNEKE BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or

www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Service
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Central Chapel
AUG
28
Funeral
08:45 AM
Central Chapel
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
Funeral services provided by
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
