Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 586-7900
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Dorothy Krygowski
Dorothy Krygowski Obituary
Krygowski, Dorothy H. (nee Roman) Age 94. Of Chicago. At rest September 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Casimir; loving mother of Thomas (Christine), Jerry (Nancy) and the late Robert Krygowski; proud grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of 15. Visitation Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at Ridge Funeral Home (Edward A. Tylka Manager/Director), 6620 W. Archer Ave., Chicago 60638. Interment Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL. For further info, 773-586-7900.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 19, 2019
