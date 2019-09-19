|
|
Krygowski, Dorothy H. (nee Roman) Age 94. Of Chicago. At rest September 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Casimir; loving mother of Thomas (Christine), Jerry (Nancy) and the late Robert Krygowski; proud grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of 15. Visitation Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at Ridge Funeral Home (Edward A. Tylka Manager/Director), 6620 W. Archer Ave., Chicago 60638. Interment Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL. For further info, 773-586-7900.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 19, 2019