Kozicki, Dorothy L. (nee Partyka), 88, at rest May 18, 2019. Beloved wife for 67 years to former mayor of Hickory Hills, Ervin Kozicki; loving mother of Mary (Craig) Dunham, Tom Kozicki, Kathy (Dave) Kane, David (Kathy) Kozicki, and Jim (Barbara) Kozicki; cherished grandmother of Adam, Matt and Jason Dunham, Rebecca, Paige, Connor, Alison and Rachel Kozicki, Michelle (John) Schenck, Lisa (Pete) Erikson, and Vicky Kane; great-grandmother of Evan, Ava, and Owen Schenck, and Shawn Erikson; loving aunt of 15. Dorothy was former first lady of Hickory Hills, worked as a cosmetician for 27 years at Walgreens, and was a former member of St. Patricia Church Choir. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. Visitation for Dorothy L. Kozicki will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Road (8000W), Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Friday, prayers beginning 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Patricia Catholic Church, 9050 S. 86th Ave., Hickory Hills for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Info. 708-598-5880 or hillsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 22, 2019