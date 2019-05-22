Home

POWERED BY

Services
HILLS FUNERAL HOME - Palos Hills
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 598-5880
For more information about
Dorothy Kozicki
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HILLS FUNERAL HOME - Palos Hills
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:15 AM
HILLS FUNERAL HOME - Palos Hills
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patricia Catholic Church
9050 S. 86th Ave
Hickory Hills, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kozicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Kozicki

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Dorothy Kozicki Obituary
Kozicki, Dorothy L. (nee Partyka), 88, at rest May 18, 2019. Beloved wife for 67 years to former mayor of Hickory Hills, Ervin Kozicki; loving mother of Mary (Craig) Dunham, Tom Kozicki, Kathy (Dave) Kane, David (Kathy) Kozicki, and Jim (Barbara) Kozicki; cherished grandmother of Adam, Matt and Jason Dunham, Rebecca, Paige, Connor, Alison and Rachel Kozicki, Michelle (John) Schenck, Lisa (Pete) Erikson, and Vicky Kane; great-grandmother of Evan, Ava, and Owen Schenck, and Shawn Erikson; loving aunt of 15. Dorothy was former first lady of Hickory Hills, worked as a cosmetician for 27 years at Walgreens, and was a former member of St. Patricia Church Choir. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. Visitation for Dorothy L. Kozicki will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Road (8000W), Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Friday, prayers beginning 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Patricia Catholic Church, 9050 S. 86th Ave., Hickory Hills for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Info. 708-598-5880 or hillsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now