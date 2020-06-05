Kopicki, Dorothy Age 78, of Lyons. Beloved wife of George; loving mother of Kevin (Patricia), Eugenia (Kevin), and Jerry; dear grandmother of Allison, Eric, and Alexandria. Resting at Kopicki's Heritage Funeral Home, 3117 S. Oak Park Ave., Berwyn, IL 60402. Visitation Friday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, June 6, 2020, 9:00 a.m. prayers to St. Leonard Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment Resurrection. (708) 788-7775, HeritageBerwyn.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 5, 2020.