Jones, Dorothy F. September 3, 1944 - February 19, 2020 Judge, Dorothy F. Jones of Chicago died February 17, 2020, in Killeen, Texas where she had traveled to recover from surgery. Born September 3, 1944, in Earl Arkansas, her parents were Aszie Simpson and Birl Madden, Sr. Educated in Chicago public schools, Dorothy earned a BA degree from Chicago State University and a JD degree from DePaul University in Chicago. While studying for her law degree, she worked as a teacher for the Chicago Board of Education. Upon receiving her JD, she accepted a position in the Cook County Public Defenders Office before being elected to the Circuit Court. Judge Jones remained in that position for more than 20 years. Immediately prior to retiring in 2011, she was assigned to Criminal Court at Harrison and Kedzie and sat in Pro Se Court. Known for her presence, she was never in awe of her surroundings as she vocalized opinions about the law, her family and friends. Professionally and socially active, she held membership in numerous organizations including The Chicago Bar Association, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, International Free and Accepted Modern Masons and Order of the Eastern Star and especially her neighborhood block club. However, the activities that brought her the most joy involved hosting her grandchildren and other family members on frequent trips to the Caribbean and Wisconsin Dells. She was happiest and most energized with family and friends. Noted a nephew, "Her body is gone but her spirit is all over the place". Judge Jones was preceded in death by her husband Allen, her daughter Vicki Parham, one brother and her parents. She leaves to mourn four beloved grandchildren, one step-daughter, five siblings and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Funerals services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Grant Memorial AME Church 4017 S. Drexel Blvd., Chicago.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 28, 2020