Galiano, Dorothy (nee Zefferies) Beloved wife of the late Leo; loving mother of Joseph "Joey"; dear grandmother of Mary "Buffa" and Dominique "Mik"; great-grandmother of Dominic and Rocco; fond sister of George and the late Buddy "Gus", Ange, Mary Ellen "Skinny", Rose, and Doris; fond aunt of many; special aunt to Cheryl D'Amato; devoted care giver to my mother, special thanks to my fiance, Harriet Egilske. Memorial Visitation, Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a Service at 5:00 p.m., at the Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Ave., North at 76th Ave., Elmwood Park.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 16, 2019