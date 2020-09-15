Farland, Dorothy
Dorothy Farland (nee Harris), 94, of Chicago was born in 1926 to the late Jacob and Tillie Harris and passed away September 11, 2020. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Leon Farland; loving mother of Joyce (John) Benjamin; proud grandmother of Rosemary and Timothy Benjamin; dear sister of the late Sarah Harris, the late Louis Harris and the late Morris Harris; fond aunt of Robert, Ronald, and Ross Farland. A visitation will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. Interment private. For more information, please visit www.woodlawnchicago.com
or call 708-442-8500.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com