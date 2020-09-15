1/
Dorothy Farland
1926 - 2020
Farland, Dorothy

Dorothy Farland (nee Harris), 94, of Chicago was born in 1926 to the late Jacob and Tillie Harris and passed away September 11, 2020. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Leon Farland; loving mother of Joyce (John) Benjamin; proud grandmother of Rosemary and Timothy Benjamin; dear sister of the late Sarah Harris, the late Louis Harris and the late Morris Harris; fond aunt of Robert, Ronald, and Ross Farland. A visitation will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. Interment private. For more information, please visit www.woodlawnchicago.com or call 708-442-8500.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
7084428500
September 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
