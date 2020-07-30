1/1
Dorothy E. Narcisi
Narcisi, Dorothy E.

Dorothy E. Narcisi (nee DeLuca) age 83 of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on July 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Elmer (2013). Loving mother of Ronald (Dorothy) Narcisi of Crete, IL. and Anthony (Celia) Narcisi of Chicago Heights, IL. Cherished grandmother of Katherine, Giancarlo (Lynsie) , Kristen, Anthony, Michael, Gina and Maria Narcisi. Great grandmother of Lily and Sarina Narcisi. Fond Sister of Frances Kostueck, Frank (late Mary) DeLuca and the late Nick (Marian) DeLuca. Devoted aunt and cousin to many. She was retired from being a Teachers Aide for School District #170 and a lifelong parishioner of St. Agnes Church. Arrangements handled by Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral service and burial will be private due to the current circumstances COVID-19. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
