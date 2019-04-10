|
|
Doubek, Dorothy A. (nee Clark) Beloved wife of Donald J. Doubek; loving mother of Thomas (Gabrielle "GiGi") Doubek, Debra (Michael) Meehan, and David (Mary Beth) Doubek; cherished grandmother of Patrick, Audrey, Colin, Taylor, Ryan, Jack, Madeline, Ava, Catherine, and the late Christopher; dearest sister of Richard (the late Jean) Clark and Robert (the late Noreen) Clark; devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, April 12, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487, to St. Alexander Church. Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral info: (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 10, 2019