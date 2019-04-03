|
Dethlefsen, Dorothy L. Age 82. Beloved wife of the late Russell; cherished mother of Cheryl (James) Falada and Susan (Al) Cimino; dearest grammy of Brian, Sam, Lou, and Max (Shannon); dear sister of William Rabe and the late Barbara (the late Robert) Damiani; fond sister in law of Carole (Ron) Hosler. VisitationThursday, April 4, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. andFriday, April 5, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. till time of services at 10:00 a.m. at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home,80 E. Burlington St., Riverside. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. For Funeral information, call(708) 447-2261orvisit www.moravecek.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 3, 2019