|
|
Bogumil, Dorothy (nee Kwasiborski), 80, January 18, 2020, lifelong resident of the Southwest Side of Chicago, of Garfield Ridge neighborhood. Dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas Bogumil (2004); devoted mother of Scott (Stacey, nee Coscino) Bogumil; cherished grandmother of Skylar Anne and Sydney Marie Bogumil; dear daughter of the late Eugene and Anne Roszak Kwasiborski; loving sister of Richard (Jannet) Kwasiborski, Eugene (Doris) Kwasiborski, Geraldine (Frank) Smagacz, the late Cynthia (late Ronald) Lewin and the late Raymond Kwasiborski; dear aunt, godmother, great aunt, and friend to many. Dorothy was a dedicated employee of Harris Bank for nearly 35 years. Dorothy was a longtime, faith-filled parishioner at St. Symphorosa Church where she served as a member of the parish council, was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society, and where she proudly volunteered in the parish office. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, January 24, 2020, 9:45 a.m., at chapel, to St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Burial Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit DOROTHY BOGUMIL BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 21, 2020