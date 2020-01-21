Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
6135 S. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
6135 S. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Bogumil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Bogumil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Bogumil Obituary
Bogumil, Dorothy (nee Kwasiborski), 80, January 18, 2020, lifelong resident of the Southwest Side of Chicago, of Garfield Ridge neighborhood. Dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas Bogumil (2004); devoted mother of Scott (Stacey, nee Coscino) Bogumil; cherished grandmother of Skylar Anne and Sydney Marie Bogumil; dear daughter of the late Eugene and Anne Roszak Kwasiborski; loving sister of Richard (Jannet) Kwasiborski, Eugene (Doris) Kwasiborski, Geraldine (Frank) Smagacz, the late Cynthia (late Ronald) Lewin and the late Raymond Kwasiborski; dear aunt, godmother, great aunt, and friend to many. Dorothy was a dedicated employee of Harris Bank for nearly 35 years. Dorothy was a longtime, faith-filled parishioner at St. Symphorosa Church where she served as a member of the parish council, was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society, and where she proudly volunteered in the parish office. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, January 24, 2020, 9:45 a.m., at chapel, to St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Burial Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit DOROTHY BOGUMIL BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -