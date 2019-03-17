Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Beezhold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Beezhold

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Beezhold Obituary
Beezhold, Dorothy May "Dot" (nee Oostendorp) Beloved wife for 70 years to the late Harry G. Beezhold, Sr. (2017); loving mother of Donna (Sytze) Nauta, Harry Jr., Barbara (John) Melton, and Beverly (Brian) Hofer; dear friend of Ann Sroka and many others; cherished grandmother of six; dearest great-grandmother of five; preceded in death by her two sisters, Theresa Racine and Alice Schuuringa, and her one brother, Elko "Bud" Ostendorf. Retired secretary for First National Bank of Evergreen Park. Visitation Monday, March 18, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave., (155th/Wheeler Dr. and Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Burial private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorials to Parkinson.org are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com. 708-532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now