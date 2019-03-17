|
|
Beezhold, Dorothy May "Dot" (nee Oostendorp) Beloved wife for 70 years to the late Harry G. Beezhold, Sr. (2017); loving mother of Donna (Sytze) Nauta, Harry Jr., Barbara (John) Melton, and Beverly (Brian) Hofer; dear friend of Ann Sroka and many others; cherished grandmother of six; dearest great-grandmother of five; preceded in death by her two sisters, Theresa Racine and Alice Schuuringa, and her one brother, Elko "Bud" Ostendorf. Retired secretary for First National Bank of Evergreen Park. Visitation Monday, March 18, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave., (155th/Wheeler Dr. and Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Burial private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorials to Parkinson.org are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com. 708-532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2019