Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
(847) 678-1950
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
3232 Rose St.
Franklin Park, IL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
3232 Rose St
Franklin Park, IL
View Map
Dorothy A. Kruse Obituary
Kruse, Dorothy A. Beloved wife of the late William E. Kruse. Loving mother of Larry (Maureen), Jeffrey (Amy McGowan) and Susan (Richard) Langford. Cherished grandmother of Matthew (Paula), Amanda and the late Jason. Great-grandmother of Logan and Hailey. Dear sister of Pauline Zimny, and the late Carl Kaufman. Aunt of many. VisitationWednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home, 9568 Belmont Ave., Franklin Park. Lying in State Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3232 Rose St., Franklin Park. Interment St. Luke Cemetery, Itasca, IL. For info please call the funeral home(847) 678-1950orwww.sax-tiedemann.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 4, 2019
