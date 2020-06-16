Dorothea Urban

Urban, Dorothea Dorothea (Palenik) Urban, 79, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Mountain Home. Dorothea had a full and noteworthy life working as a certified court reporter out of the Dirksen Federal Court and her office at 19 So. La Salle St. in Chicago, IL. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Urban and four grandchildren: Danielle, Jordan, Kenneth II and Christina. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 249 Dyer St., Mountain Home, Arkansas. Entombment will follow at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery in Gassville, Arkansas. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please, if you have a story or a kind word to share, sign our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 16, 2020.