Jung, Dorothea C. (nee Cole), age 90, passed away April 18th. Beloved wife to the late James Ryan Jung; loving mother of Virginia Jung O.S.B., Marguerite Jung (David Lindberg), Anita Jung (Thomas Christison) and Mary Jung; cherished grandmother of Madeline and Daniel Lindberg and Emma Christison and great-grandmother of Louisa; adored aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brothers George, John and Robert Cole and sister Marguerite (nee Cole) Gallagher. Dot grew up in the South Shore neighborhood and raised her family in Beverly. She is remembered by all who knew her as generous, fun loving and kind. Her family wishes to thank the Benedictine Sisters of Chicago for welcoming her as a guest into their community in her final years of life and the aides and nurses who helped care for her there; as well as the healthcare providers at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston for caring for her in her final days. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemeterywill be Private. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to theSt. Barnabas Education Fund c/o St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Chicago, IL 60643. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home, (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 26, 2020.
