Visinaiz, Dordo John "Chickie" Age 73, of Chicago, died October 2, 2019, at the VA Hospital. Vietnam veteran. Survived by his brothers, Carlo and Ricardo Visinaiz; beloved father of Dino and Dawn Visinaiz; son of the late Evelyn and Dordo Visinaiz, Sr. He was beloved and will be missed very much. Burial with full military honors in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL 60421, at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019. Flowers welcome, West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 39 N. Cass Ave., Westmont, IL 60559.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 24, 2019