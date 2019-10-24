Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 852-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Doro Visinaiz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doro Visinaiz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doro Visinaiz Obituary
Visinaiz, Dordo John "Chickie" Age 73, of Chicago, died October 2, 2019, at the VA Hospital. Vietnam veteran. Survived by his brothers, Carlo and Ricardo Visinaiz; beloved father of Dino and Dawn Visinaiz; son of the late Evelyn and Dordo Visinaiz, Sr. He was beloved and will be missed very much. Burial with full military honors in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL 60421, at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019. Flowers welcome, West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 39 N. Cass Ave., Westmont, IL 60559.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now