Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
Doris Zanabria

Doris Zanabria Obituary
Zanabria, Doris M. (nee Lukosunas) Age 61. Loving mother of Melissa (Mark) Kelleher, Michelle (Rudy) Guzman and the late Carl Zanabria; dear grandmother of ten; cherished daughter of the late Albert and Rosemary Lukosunas; dear sister of Denise (Richard) Janis, Allan (Bonnie) Lukosunas and Dawn (Joseph) Smith. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Special "Thank You" to Seasons Hospice for the care given to Doris. Funeral services and Interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Ave., Justice, IL. (708) 496-0200 or kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 28, 2019
