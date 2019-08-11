Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
8:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Linus Church
10300 Lawler Ave.
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Maurer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Mae Maurer


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Mae Maurer Obituary
Maurer, Doris Mae (nee Dunmore), age 87, at restAugust 9, 2019. Beloved wife of John Maurer (Ret. C.F.D.); loving mother of Jeffrey, John, Jr. (Jeanne), Julie McDonald, Jean (Myles) McGrath and, Joann (Mark) McGuffin; cherished Nana of Johnny, Shelby, Kyle, Conor, Sarah, Ian, Nolan, Liam, Grace, and Trevor; dear sister of Rose Hunniford, the late James (the late Helen) Dunmore, the late Jeanne (the late Robert) Fox, and the late Ronald (the late Carolyn) Dunmore; sister-in-law of Grayce and the late Eleanor; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; devoted chaplain for many years at Little Co. of Mary Hospital, Eucharistic Minister and parishioner of St. Catherine of Alexandria Church and longtime member of Calumet Yacht Club. VisitationMonday, August 12, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. FuneralTuesday, August 13, 2019, 8:30 a.m. fromCurley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111thSt., Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn; Mass, 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Funeral info708-422-2700orwww.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now