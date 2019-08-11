|
Maurer, Doris Mae (nee Dunmore), age 87, at restAugust 9, 2019. Beloved wife of John Maurer (Ret. C.F.D.); loving mother of Jeffrey, John, Jr. (Jeanne), Julie McDonald, Jean (Myles) McGrath and, Joann (Mark) McGuffin; cherished Nana of Johnny, Shelby, Kyle, Conor, Sarah, Ian, Nolan, Liam, Grace, and Trevor; dear sister of Rose Hunniford, the late James (the late Helen) Dunmore, the late Jeanne (the late Robert) Fox, and the late Ronald (the late Carolyn) Dunmore; sister-in-law of Grayce and the late Eleanor; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; devoted chaplain for many years at Little Co. of Mary Hospital, Eucharistic Minister and parishioner of St. Catherine of Alexandria Church and longtime member of Calumet Yacht Club. VisitationMonday, August 12, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. FuneralTuesday, August 13, 2019, 8:30 a.m. fromCurley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111thSt., Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn; Mass, 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Funeral info708-422-2700orwww.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 11, 2019