Harsma, Doris Mae (nee Wendhardt) Age 89, late of South Holland. Beloved wife of the late Donald A. Harsma; devoted mother of Susan (Stephen Tibbs), Gayle (Richard Mullin), Gregg (Sherri), and the late Kenneth Harsma; proud grandmother of Kenny, Amy, and Nicholas Harsma; loving sister of the late Marian (late John) Harsma and Florence (late Thomas) White; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Private Inurnment Assumption Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service). (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.