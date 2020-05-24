Doris Mae Harsma
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harsma, Doris Mae (nee Wendhardt) Age 89, late of South Holland. Beloved wife of the late Donald A. Harsma; devoted mother of Susan (Stephen Tibbs), Gayle (Richard Mullin), Gregg (Sherri), and the late Kenneth Harsma; proud grandmother of Kenny, Amy, and Nicholas Harsma; loving sister of the late Marian (late John) Harsma and Florence (late Thomas) White; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Private Inurnment Assumption Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service). (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thornridge Funeral Home - Dolton
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
(708) 841-2300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
May 22, 2020
We are sorry to hear of Doris' passing. She will be missed as we met her from a mutual friend, who worked with her, Jim Ostarello. She was part of our Church's Senior Group attending lunches and of course, breakfast after Sunday Mass.
Dan & Carolyn Wojciechowski
Friend
May 21, 2020
To my best friend in the world, know how much you will be missed. I shall now have to carry on without you, but will always think you are by my side. Love you forever! Sue


Susan Snyder
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved