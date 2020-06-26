Galik , Doris"Pixie" nee Larson, age 84; beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of David (Lynda) Galik, Susan (the late Raymond) Washburn, Laura Galik (Jack Rojewski) and JoAnn (Todd) Coughlan; cherished grandmother of Richard (Cathy) Racila, Lisa (Peter) Surprenant, Michael Galik, Miranda (Alex) Anderson and Riley Coughlan; great-grandmother aka "GG" to Jacob, Alexandria and Warren; dear daughter of the late Harry E. and the late Margaret (nee Costello) Larson; fond sister of the late Patsy (Gene) Masterton, the late Harry (late Marilyn and late Alice) and Dean Larson; sister-in-law of Rose Krc, Betty Collins and Eleanor Galik; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; retiree of Sears and CPS. Visitation Sunday, June 28, 2020; 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park where Funeral Service will be held Monday June 29th at 11:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates (708) 499-3223 or www. kosaryfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 26, 2020.