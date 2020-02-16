Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Karp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris E. Karp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris E. Karp Obituary
Karp, Doris E. née Emalfarb, 95, beloved daughter of the late Harry and Rose Emalfarb; devoted wife and best friend of the late David Karp; loving mother of Andy (Danny) Rudenberg, Charna (Allen) Nissenson, and Harriet (Paul) Wiedner; proud grandmother of Ariel Nissenson, Beth Wiedner (Faiz Razi), Katie Wiedner, Annie Wiedner, Maggie Wiedner, and the late Jimmy Wiedner; dear sister of the late David (the late Jeanette) Malfar and the late Seymour (the late Gloria) Emalfarb; cherished sister-in-law of Charles (Shari) Karp, the late Anne (the late Philip) Fields, the late Faye (the late Milton) Liss, and the late Razel (the late Seymour) Schlegman; adored aunt and great-aunt of many. Doris was a passionate lover of literature. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Literacy Initiative,https://cli.orgOR a . Funeral services:Monday,February 17that 12:00 p.m. at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL. Interment to follow: Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge, IL. For info:847-256-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -