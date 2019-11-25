Home

Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
New Light Cemetery
6807 N. East Prairie Rd
Lincolnwood, IL
View Map
Doris Baer Obituary
Baer, Doris (nee Servos), 97. Beloved wife of the late Kurt; loving sister of the late Margrit (late Steve) Reich; devoted aunt of Stewart (Debra) Reich and David (Andrea) Reich; cherished great-aunt, great-great aunt, cousin, and friend of many. The family would like to thank Doris' dedicated caregivers, Julia Mercado and Fe Cabreros. Doris was very generous to many charitable causes and will be deeply missed. Graveside service Tues, Nov. 26, 11 a.m. at New Light Cemetery, 6807 N. East Prairie Rd, Lincolnwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org, or Ezra-Habonim Niles Township Jewish Congregation, www.ehnt.org For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 25, 2019
