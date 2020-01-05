|
|
Arnheim, Doris Doris W. Arnheim nee Welch, age 83, beloved wife of Ralph L. Arnheim Jr. Loving mother of Marci Arnheim Levine and her husband Matthew Levine, Robin Arnheim-Sohn, and Ralph L. "Buddy" Arnheim III and his wife Julie Lubeck Arnheim. Proud grandmother of Lucas and Alicia Levine, Natalie, Isabelle and Emelia Arnheim, and Rachel and Hannah Sohn. Memorial service Monday, 3PM at Congregation Sukkat Shalom, 1001 Central Ave., Wilmette, IL 60091. Memorials in her memory can be made to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 5, 2020