Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St Mary's of Perpetual Help
1039 W. 32nd Street
Chicago, IL
Rizzo, Donnette (nee Tocwish), 51, of the Mount Clare neighborhood of Chicago and formerly of Cicero, Stickney, and Hickory Hills after a valiant battle passed away surrounded by family and friends on January 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Mark for almost 25 years; loving daughter of Dr. Victor Tocwish and Donna (nee McClory); cherished sister of Bonnie (Tommy) Repetti and Carolynn (Michael) D'Antino; dear aunt; niece; daughter-in-law; sister-in-law; cousin; friend and spiritual teacher to many. Longtime cat mom to Rubix and Yoshi and the late Lucy and Cleo. Donnette was a very spirited individual with intimate ties to the Native American community. She loved children as evidenced by her time serving as a librarian with various schools in Chicago and New York City. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to "One Kitty Rescue". *Please make donations out to "Pet Vets Animal Hospital" with "One Kitty Rescue" in the subject line. Memorial Mass at St Mary's of Perpetual Help, on Saturday February 8th, at 11:00 a.m. located at 1039 W. 32nd Street, Chicago.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 28, 2020
