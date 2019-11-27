|
|
Wilbur, Donna I. 83, of Melrose Park, IL died on November 25th, 2019 peacefully at home. Donna was born August 30, 1936 in Michigan the daughter of Donald Devere and Catherine (Terry) Wilbur. Donna was a loving mother who was devoted to her children and grandchildren. Surviving are her four children Teresa Cloud, Deann Cloud, David Cloud, and Herbert "Jay" (Doris) Cloud; her grandchildren Daniel Cloud and Jennifer Cloud. Donna was also preceded in death by her parents, three sisters Mildred Duff, Bessie Olsen, Louise Kelly, and three brothers, Jackson Wilbur, Richard Wilbur and Paul Cotton. Donna loved her Lord and Savior and believed that her rebirth was like a beautiful butterfly released from a cocoon to live in the grace of her Lord.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 27, 2019