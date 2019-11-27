Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Wilbur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Wilbur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Wilbur Obituary
Wilbur, Donna I. 83, of Melrose Park, IL died on November 25th, 2019 peacefully at home. Donna was born August 30, 1936 in Michigan the daughter of Donald Devere and Catherine (Terry) Wilbur. Donna was a loving mother who was devoted to her children and grandchildren. Surviving are her four children Teresa Cloud, Deann Cloud, David Cloud, and Herbert "Jay" (Doris) Cloud; her grandchildren Daniel Cloud and Jennifer Cloud. Donna was also preceded in death by her parents, three sisters Mildred Duff, Bessie Olsen, Louise Kelly, and three brothers, Jackson Wilbur, Richard Wilbur and Paul Cotton. Donna loved her Lord and Savior and believed that her rebirth was like a beautiful butterfly released from a cocoon to live in the grace of her Lord.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -