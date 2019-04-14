|
Ullrich, Donna (Lawruk) (nee Hedberg) Age 72, passed away April 8, 2019. She was employed at both the Lyons Public Library and Bekins Van Lines. She enjoyed gardening and music. Survived by her children, Michelle Lawruk (Richard McDade) and Jennifer Costello (Thomas). Also survived by her brother, Gerald Hedberg (Jane); sister, Barbara Hardy (Don); and brother, Brian Hedberg (Karen); along with several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in Michigan at a later date.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019