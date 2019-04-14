Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Ullrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Ullrich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna Ullrich Obituary
Ullrich, Donna (Lawruk) (nee Hedberg) Age 72, passed away April 8, 2019. She was employed at both the Lyons Public Library and Bekins Van Lines. She enjoyed gardening and music. Survived by her children, Michelle Lawruk (Richard McDade) and Jennifer Costello (Thomas). Also survived by her brother, Gerald Hedberg (Jane); sister, Barbara Hardy (Don); and brother, Brian Hedberg (Karen); along with several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in Michigan at a later date.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.