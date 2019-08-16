|
Sterka, Donna M. Age 63, of Downers Grove, IL, passed away August 9, 2019, after a courageous battle against cancer. Donna lived in Downers Grove most of her life. She was employed for 30 years at M&M Mars and two years at Meijer in the bake shop. Donna loved to travel, baking/cooking (she made a much sought after German potato salad), garage sales, crafts, animals (the squirrels hit against the door when they wanted peanuts) and fishing. She was a friend to everyone she met and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her father, George Sterka; and her brother, Douglas Sterka. She is survived by her beloved mother, Audrey; her loving siblings, Debbie (Bob) Polovina, David (Linda) Sterka, Daniel Sterka, and Deanna (Chris) Patush; sister-in-law, Lori Sterka; longtime companion, Joe Myrick; and her greatest joy her nieces, nephews and great-nieces with whom she was very generous. Per Donna's wishes, cremation rites were respectfully addressed. A celebration of Donna's life will be held at the American Legion Hall, 4000 Saratoga Ave., Downers Grove, IL, Sunday, August 18, 2019, 2:00-5:00 p.m.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 16, 2019