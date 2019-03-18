|
|
Steline, Donna Age 64, passed away onMarch 16, 2019. Daughter of the late Wanda Kropke and Hugh Steline; she is survived by her longtime friend, Nancy Polito, and many family members and friends.Donna worked at Carlson Wagonlet Travel Agency in Downers Grove for many years.She was an active member in her community.She was highly involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Illinois, Starlight Foundation, past president of her local Red Hat Society, member of the "South West Girls Night Out," and participated in the Chicago Polar Plunge in 2018.She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. VisitationTuesday, March 19, 2019,from 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. at the Becvar and Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th St., Crestwood, to Incarnation Church for an 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For Info:(708) 824-9000or becvarfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 18, 2019