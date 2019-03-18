Home

Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Incarnation Church
Donna Steline Obituary
Steline, Donna Age 64, passed away onMarch 16, 2019. Daughter of the late Wanda Kropke and Hugh Steline; she is survived by her longtime friend, Nancy Polito, and many family members and friends.Donna worked at Carlson Wagonlet Travel Agency in Downers Grove for many years.She was an active member in her community.She was highly involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Illinois, Starlight Foundation, past president of her local Red Hat Society, member of the "South West Girls Night Out," and participated in the Chicago Polar Plunge in 2018.She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. VisitationTuesday, March 19, 2019,from 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. at the Becvar and Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th St., Crestwood, to Incarnation Church for an 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For Info:(708) 824-9000or becvarfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 18, 2019
