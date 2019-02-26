Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Ramos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Ramos

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna Ramos Obituary
Ramos, Donna L. (nee Mushynski) beloved wife of the late Fred Ramos; loving mother of Kayleigh (fiance Jonathan Sanfilippo) Ramos; devoted daughter of the late Walter and Betty Mushynski; cherished sister of Rosanne (Mike) Wilfinger, Cathy (Douglas) Streett, and Betty Jean Mushynski; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Donna was a devoted special education teacher at Lynne Thigpen Elementary School in Joliet, IL. Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019, 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, March 2, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487. Interment Private. Please omit flowers. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now