Ramos, Donna L. (nee Mushynski) beloved wife of the late Fred Ramos; loving mother of Kayleigh (fiance Jonathan Sanfilippo) Ramos; devoted daughter of the late Walter and Betty Mushynski; cherished sister of Rosanne (Mike) Wilfinger, Cathy (Douglas) Streett, and Betty Jean Mushynski; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Donna was a devoted special education teacher at Lynne Thigpen Elementary School in Joliet, IL. Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019, 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, March 2, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487. Interment Private. Please omit flowers. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 26, 2019