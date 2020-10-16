1/1
Donna Price
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Price, Donna

Price, Donna Lyn, nee Rubinstein, age 62.

Donna Price lost her short but brave battle with lung cancer on October 15th, fighting until the end. Donna was the beloved wife of Marc for one day shy of 37 years, proud mother of Becky (Greg) Smith and Lauren Price, and dear younger sister of Scott (Tamar) Rubinstein. Donna was the devoted daughter of the late Sandra and the late Richard Rubinstein, and cherished daughter-in-law of Selwin and Syril Price. She was an adored aunt, niece, cousin, and friend of countless others. Donna also leaves behind her steadfast canine protector Comet. To protect everyone's health, services and burial on Sunday at 10 am (CST) will be private. Donations in her memory can be made to any of the organizations Donna was connected to and passionate about, including LUNGevity, www.lungevity.org, AHIHA, www.ahiha.org, Les Turner ALS Foundation, www.lesturnerals.org, Congregation BJBE, www.bjbe.org, The Actor's Fund, www.actorsfund.org, PAWs Chicago, www.pawschicago.org, or the charity of your choice. To attend the funeral live stream, including ASL interpretation, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
847.229.8822
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Murry perlin
Friend
October 16, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kendal Schwarz
October 16, 2020
Marc,

We are saddened to hear of Donna’s passing.

Please accept our condolences.

Jim and Fran Flesch
Jim Flesch
Acquaintance
October 16, 2020
I was so sorry to hear this very sad news of Donna’s passing. I know Donna from Camp Chi. I adored her and was inspired by her. Sending sincere sympathy and heartfelt condolences to her whole family. May her name always be for a blessing.
Sharon Schneider Shapiro
Friend
October 16, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who’s life Donna touched.

May Donna’s memory be for a blessing.
Vicki Polin
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved