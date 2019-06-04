|
|
Munn, Donna M. (nee Wilkiel) Age 70. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R.; loving mother of Elizabeth (Jason) Bulthuis and Joe (Erika) Munn; proud grandmother of Henry Robert and James William Bulthuis; dear sister of Mike (Joanne) and Tom (Pam) Wilkiel, Marilyn (Ron) Gibson, and the late Harold Wilkiel; and sister-in-law of the late Harry Munn; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 9:00 a.m., at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Rd., ( 1/2 mile North of Saint Charles Rd.), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment, Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 100, Chamberlain, SD 57325. For more funeral information, please call (630) 832-0018 or visit www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 4, 2019