Mowatt, Donna J. Was called home on September 1, 2019, to be with her twin brother, the late Daniel Mowatt; her loving parents, the late Thomas and Marilyn (nee Flynn); and her brother, the late Thomas. Dearest sister of Michael (Linda) Mowatt and Barbara; beloved niece of Robert (Patricia) Flynn, the late Donald (Beverly) Flynn, and the late Bernie Mowatt; fond cousin of many. Visitation service will be at Andrew J. McGann and Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Rd., Chicago, Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 5, 2019