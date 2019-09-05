Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 783-7700
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Mowatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Mowatt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Mowatt Obituary
Mowatt, Donna J. Was called home on September 1, 2019, to be with her twin brother, the late Daniel Mowatt; her loving parents, the late Thomas and Marilyn (nee Flynn); and her brother, the late Thomas. Dearest sister of Michael (Linda) Mowatt and Barbara; beloved niece of Robert (Patricia) Flynn, the late Donald (Beverly) Flynn, and the late Bernie Mowatt; fond cousin of many. Visitation service will be at Andrew J. McGann and Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Rd., Chicago, Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now