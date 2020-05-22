Donna Marie Hanson
Hanson, Donna Marie (nee Meehan) Donna passed away on May 16, 2020, after battling health issues for many years. She did not lose her battle. When she was ready, she surrendered. Now she is reunited with her husband and loved ones who preceded her in death. She was the model of strength in the face of adversity. May we all fair our battles as bravely. She was the beloved wife of the late John P. Hanson; loving mother of Mark (Barb), Michelle (Sean) McGinnis, and Melissa (Dan) Sheedy; adoring grandma "grama" of Christina, Brenden, Alexis, John, Connor, Maeve and Nolan; dear sister to Susan McGee, Michael (Mary Ellen) Meehan, Kevin Meehan, Mary Meehan, Donald (Jackie) Meehan, and the late Sandra Donovan, Clifford (Barbara) Meehan, and Timothy Meehan; fond sister-in-law and aunt to many. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support Lung Cancer Research at Rush University Medical Center. Please send memorial gifts to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W. Harrison St., Ste. 300, Chicago, IL 60607-3319 or visit http://rush.convio.net/DHanson. All Funeral Services are private. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge. For Funeral info, 708-422-2700, or: www.curleyfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
