Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pizano's Pizza and Pasta
2106 S. Indiana
Chicago, IL
View Map
Donna Malnati Obituary
Malnati, Donna "Mama" Donna "Mama" Malnati, 93, passed away January 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Rudy; loving mother of Rudy (Annette) and the late Robert (Susan); cherished grandmother of Holly, Rudy, James and Catherine; loving daughter of the late Harold and Florence Carter and sister to six siblings; the late, William Carter, LaVada Buresh, Harold Carter, Nancy Reynolds, James Carter and Bob Carter. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Pizano's Pizza and Pasta, 2106 S. Indiana, Chicago, IL 60605 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Donna Marie Malnati to Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 225 East Chicago Avenue., Box 4, Chicago, IL 60611 or www.luriechildrens.org/donate.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 19, 2020
