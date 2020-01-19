|
Malnati, Donna "Mama" Donna "Mama" Malnati, 93, passed away January 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Rudy; loving mother of Rudy (Annette) and the late Robert (Susan); cherished grandmother of Holly, Rudy, James and Catherine; loving daughter of the late Harold and Florence Carter and sister to six siblings; the late, William Carter, LaVada Buresh, Harold Carter, Nancy Reynolds, James Carter and Bob Carter. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Pizano's Pizza and Pasta, 2106 S. Indiana, Chicago, IL 60605 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Donna Marie Malnati to Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 225 East Chicago Avenue., Box 4, Chicago, IL 60611 or www.luriechildrens.org/donate.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 19, 2020