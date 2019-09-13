|
McNamara, Donna L. nee (Schelberger). Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" McNamara, Retired C.P.D.; loving mother of Thomas, C.P.D. (Anne) McNamara and stepmother of John (Catherine) McNamara; proud grandmother of Jack, Grace and step-grandmother of Lauren and Andrew; cherished sister of many brothers and sisters; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4-9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th Street just West of Harlem). Visitation, Saturday at the funeral home from 8:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 9:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Daniel the Prophet Church. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Donna's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 13, 2019