Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Church
Donna L. McNamara


1949 - 2019
Donna L. McNamara Obituary
McNamara, Donna L. nee (Schelberger). Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" McNamara, Retired C.P.D.; loving mother of Thomas, C.P.D. (Anne) McNamara and stepmother of John (Catherine) McNamara; proud grandmother of Jack, Grace and step-grandmother of Lauren and Andrew; cherished sister of many brothers and sisters; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4-9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th Street just West of Harlem). Visitation, Saturday at the funeral home from 8:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 9:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Daniel the Prophet Church. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Donna's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 13, 2019
