Donna K. Finucane
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Finucane, Donna K.

Age 79, beloved sister of Diane; dear friend to Ken Nieminski; fond aunt of Noreen (Patrick) Brachmann, Andrea Kevin, Heather Kevin and Bridget (Brian) Carney; great-aunt of Matthew, Kevin, Ashley, Kristen, Angelina and Liam. Retired teacher and the first woman member of the office of superintendent at Reavis High School. Services and private burial are being held Thursday June 4th. from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th. Street, Chicago Ridge, IL. interment Holy Sepulchre cemetery. A memorial mass and service will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to St. Rita Catholic Church, 6243 S. Fairfield, Chicago, Illinois, 60629. For Service info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Service
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 3, 2020
Dear Donna, you were a dear friend at Reavis School to me. We had some brilliant conversation together. It was always in fun to make us laugh. The world has lost a precious lady. You always made things lighthearted and positive. My sincere sympathy to Ken and your family. Your forever friend, Barbara Pelech Fahey.
Barbara Pelech Fahey
Coworker
June 3, 2020
My condolences to the family. May the God of comfort bring the family peace in this difficult time.
June 3, 2020
My first class as a freshman at Reavis in 1969 was biology w Ms Finucane. She was so excited that Sesame Street was premiering that morning and spoke extensively of its importance to society. I also remember her class on DNA and how it was going to change how we solve crimes in the future. This woman was a visionary! It took me longer (finances) to finish college (13 years!). She always encouraged me and sent me a present upon graduation. My late mom Anna Kerlin was a secretary at Reavis and counted Ms Finucane as a close friend and confidant. Rest In Peace kind lady.
Janice Kerlin OConnor
Student
June 3, 2020
RIP & God Speed Ms. Finucane, you were one of my favorite teachers at Reavis. You made learning fun.
Curt Petrey Class of 1977
Curt Petrey
Student
June 2, 2020
Tante Donna, Aunty Donna
Donna traveled the world with the love of her life, Ken Nieminski. He was the love of her life and made her smile like I have never seen. I can never thank him enough for making her so happy for so many years. Donna was deeply devoted to her mother and took care of her until she passed. Donna would do anything for anyone. My aunt was a superhero to me. A strong, kind, caring, loving, happy, friendly person who loved unconditionally. She never gave up loving someone no matter how difficult they could be, I am so lucky she loved me without question. She took me and my sisters everywhere when we were kids and adults. I always remember hopping in the car to go on an adventure or a road trip. Donna always encouraged me to be smart, get good grades, be good to others without question. She always was giving to everyone. She used to leave gift certificates and make fresh lemonade to the post office workers who dropped off her mail. She would mail me little articles with sweet notes that made her think from me from the newspaper. She was there for every single event in my life, all of my milestones big and small. Donna loved Liam and always was so happy to see him and hear about him. I don't know how to honor such a great life in just a few words. Donna made sure we were always safe, sound and taken care of. Donna made me feel calm and safe and loved. She was there for me and everyone one in the family. She loved the White Sox and the city of Chicago. I remember calling her the night the Sox won the World Series. Something special we shared was the love of baseball. Donna loved gardening and birdwatching. She loved being outside and on the go. She never wanted anyone to feel left out or lonely. She flew to New Jersey when I was homesick just to make me feel happy and loved. She made everyone feel special. She was selfless and kind. Tante Donna, I thank you for your constant presence in my life, guidance and love in my life. I miss you beyond words. Your love is immeasurable.
Bridget Carney
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved