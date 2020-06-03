Tante Donna, Aunty Donna

Donna traveled the world with the love of her life, Ken Nieminski. He was the love of her life and made her smile like I have never seen. I can never thank him enough for making her so happy for so many years. Donna was deeply devoted to her mother and took care of her until she passed. Donna would do anything for anyone. My aunt was a superhero to me. A strong, kind, caring, loving, happy, friendly person who loved unconditionally. She never gave up loving someone no matter how difficult they could be, I am so lucky she loved me without question. She took me and my sisters everywhere when we were kids and adults. I always remember hopping in the car to go on an adventure or a road trip. Donna always encouraged me to be smart, get good grades, be good to others without question. She always was giving to everyone. She used to leave gift certificates and make fresh lemonade to the post office workers who dropped off her mail. She would mail me little articles with sweet notes that made her think from me from the newspaper. She was there for every single event in my life, all of my milestones big and small. Donna loved Liam and always was so happy to see him and hear about him. I don't know how to honor such a great life in just a few words. Donna made sure we were always safe, sound and taken care of. Donna made me feel calm and safe and loved. She was there for me and everyone one in the family. She loved the White Sox and the city of Chicago. I remember calling her the night the Sox won the World Series. Something special we shared was the love of baseball. Donna loved gardening and birdwatching. She loved being outside and on the go. She never wanted anyone to feel left out or lonely. She flew to New Jersey when I was homesick just to make me feel happy and loved. She made everyone feel special. She was selfless and kind. Tante Donna, I thank you for your constant presence in my life, guidance and love in my life. I miss you beyond words. Your love is immeasurable.

Bridget Carney

