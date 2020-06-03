Finucane, Donna K.
Age 79, beloved sister of Diane; dear friend to Ken Nieminski; fond aunt of Noreen (Patrick) Brachmann, Andrea Kevin, Heather Kevin and Bridget (Brian) Carney; great-aunt of Matthew, Kevin, Ashley, Kristen, Angelina and Liam. Retired teacher and the first woman member of the office of superintendent at Reavis High School. Services and private burial are being held Thursday June 4th. from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th. Street, Chicago Ridge, IL. interment Holy Sepulchre cemetery. A memorial mass and service will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to St. Rita Catholic Church, 6243 S. Fairfield, Chicago, Illinois, 60629. For Service info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Age 79, beloved sister of Diane; dear friend to Ken Nieminski; fond aunt of Noreen (Patrick) Brachmann, Andrea Kevin, Heather Kevin and Bridget (Brian) Carney; great-aunt of Matthew, Kevin, Ashley, Kristen, Angelina and Liam. Retired teacher and the first woman member of the office of superintendent at Reavis High School. Services and private burial are being held Thursday June 4th. from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th. Street, Chicago Ridge, IL. interment Holy Sepulchre cemetery. A memorial mass and service will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to St. Rita Catholic Church, 6243 S. Fairfield, Chicago, Illinois, 60629. For Service info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 3, 2020.