Castner, Donna J. (nee Leino), age 75, of Orland Park, formerly Chicago. Beloved wife and best friend to Ron for 45 years. Devoted daughter of the late Eino Leino and Genevieve Michalski Sarnik; loving sister of Robert (Beth) Leino, Charles (Jo) Leino, Pat (George) Pappas and Liz Sarnik; cherished cousin of many and loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Donna's successful career in Retail Management spanned decades beginning with Montgomery Ward where she quickly rose through the ranks and was named the first female manager in the store's history. Always professional and caring she was admired by staff as she possessed true leadership qualities. Donna was an avid gardener and when she wasn't working could be found tending to her flowers and vegetables. Visitation for Donna will be heldFriday, August 30from 1:00 p.m. until time of service 6:00 p.m. at Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 12641 W. 143rdSt., Homer Glen, IL. To leave a condolence or for more information visitwww.rjmodellfh.comor call708-301-3595.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 28, 2019