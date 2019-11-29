Home

Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 343-6161
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
Walters, Donald E. Dearly beloved husband of Mary (nee Angeli); loving father of Ronald (Kathleen); cherished grandfather of Jacqueline (Christopher) Blomquist and Michele (Fernando) Marcelo; great-grandfather of Ella and Ethan; fond brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from Carbonara Funeral Home, 1515 N. 25th Ave., Melrose Park to the Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. Visit Donald's memorial at carbonarafuneralhome.net or 708-343-6161.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 29, 2019
