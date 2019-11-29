|
Walters, Donald E. Dearly beloved husband of Mary (nee Angeli); loving father of Ronald (Kathleen); cherished grandfather of Jacqueline (Christopher) Blomquist and Michele (Fernando) Marcelo; great-grandfather of Ella and Ethan; fond brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from Carbonara Funeral Home, 1515 N. 25th Ave., Melrose Park to the Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. Visit Donald's memorial at carbonarafuneralhome.net or 708-343-6161.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 29, 2019