Wynne, Donald W. Donald W. Wynne, Army Veteran, age 90, formerly of the East Side of Chicago, currently of Redondo Beach, California. Beloved husband of the late Virginia. Loving father of Douglas (Marlena), Donald, Dean (Karen) and Denise. Dearest grandfather of Mark (Bert), Jason (Joanna), Stacey (Alex) Hernandez, Cathleen, David, Karly, Craig and Brad. Great-grandfather of Bella, Lola, Estelle, Vincent, Dominic, Julian, Kaylee, Tyler, Alyssa, Jade and Alivia. Cherished son of the late George and Agnes. Beloved brother of the late Arlene (William) Mokate. Brother-in-law of the late Samuel and Rose Catalano, and father-in law of the late Mary Kay. Devoted uncle of Peggy (Mick) Geffinger and Barry (Tessie) Mokate. Great-uncle of five.Funeral Services were held. A memorial will be held at a later date. Donald was a renowned author, playwright, screenplay writer and entrepreneur. For further information RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
