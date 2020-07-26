1/
Donald W. Wynne
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wynne, Donald W. Donald W. Wynne, Army Veteran, age 90, formerly of the East Side of Chicago, currently of Redondo Beach, California. Beloved husband of the late Virginia. Loving father of Douglas (Marlena), Donald, Dean (Karen) and Denise. Dearest grandfather of Mark (Bert), Jason (Joanna), Stacey (Alex) Hernandez, Cathleen, David, Karly, Craig and Brad. Great-grandfather of Bella, Lola, Estelle, Vincent, Dominic, Julian, Kaylee, Tyler, Alyssa, Jade and Alivia. Cherished son of the late George and Agnes. Beloved brother of the late Arlene (William) Mokate. Brother-in-law of the late Samuel and Rose Catalano, and father-in law of the late Mary Kay. Devoted uncle of Peggy (Mick) Geffinger and Barry (Tessie) Mokate. Great-uncle of five.Funeral Services were held. A memorial will be held at a later date. Donald was a renowned author, playwright, screenplay writer and entrepreneur. For further information RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved