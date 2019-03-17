|
Thompson, Donald J. Age 79, U.S. Army Veteran. Formerly of Homewood, recently of Orland Park. Loving husband of the late Mary C. Thompson; dear father of Randi (Aaron) Montecki and Matthew (Monica) Thompson; grandfather of Tailor, Chianne and Myra; dear brother of Earl (Marguerite) Thompson, Veronica (the late Joe) Ferrick and the late Evelyn (late George) Brady; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood Monday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Prayers Tuesday, 9:15 a.m. to St. Joseph Church, 17951 Dixie Hwy., Homewood. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre. For additional information contact tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2019