Templeton, Donald J. 70, of Libertyville, died peacefully on December 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. with a service held at 5:00 p.m. all at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation. Donald was born April 20, 1949, the son of Joseph and Dorothy Templeton. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked as a chauffeur in the Chicago and surrounding areas. He was dedicated to his clients and had long lasting relationships with many of them. He will be remembered for his pursuit of a deal or a bargain, his "found" treasures, gadgets, puzzles and little tricks with kids. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his dogs and was a kid at heart. He was a loving brother, son, uncle and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his sisters, Donna M. Armstrong, Diana L. Reece (Ed). Uncle to Donna (Mark), Judy (Mike), Jeannine (Mark) and Joseph and many great-nieces and nephews. Don is also survived by Bill and D.J., who thought of him as a grandfather; and by Lisa, who thought of him as a father. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his fiancée, Kathy Schimpf. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772, or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 5, 2019