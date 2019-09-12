Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim
1201 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL
Donald Stillman Obituary
Stillman, Donald Donald Stillman. Beloved husband of the late Dolores nee Provus. Loving father of Michael (Marcy) Stillman, Mindy Stillman and Bradley (Susan) Stillman. Proud grandfather of Joshua (Fiancée Emma Epstein), Adam (Alexandra), Daniel, Jacob, Benjamin, Gabriel and Naomi Stillman. Dear brother of Morton (Sheila) Stillman, Roberta (Larry) Miller. Service Friday 11:00 am at Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, www.bjbe.org or Dysautonomia Foundation, Inc., 315 West 39th Street, Suite 701, New York, NY 10018, familialdysautonomia.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 12, 2019
