Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Snopek, Donald Walter Of Des Plaines,passed away onFebruary 27, 2019, to join his beloved wife of 41 years, the late Joan (nee Schuler) in heaven.Don is survived by his three sons, Alan, Scott, and Jerry; two grandchildren, Christopher and Lindsay; and one great-grandson, Nathan.Don loved fishing and will always be remembered for his unique carvings, sage advice, and colorful stories.He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Memorial Visitation for Don will be held onSaturday, March 16, 2019,from2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with service at 4:00 p.m., atMatz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL.In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated (www.kidney.org/)Info: 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 10, 2019
