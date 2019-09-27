Home

Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
9445 West 31st Street
Brookfield, IL
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:15 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
9445 West 31st Street
Brookfield, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
La Grange, IL
Donald Schwendner Obituary
Schwendner, Donald E. Age 73, of LaGrange Park. Beloved husband of Margaret "Marge" Schwendner (nee Stanley); fond father of Traci Schwendner/Jose Leon, Erica/Dwayne McKenna and the late Amy/Jason Nelson; dear Pa of Emma, Ethan, Dylan and Ean; brother of David Schwendner/Brooke Randal and Mary/Thomas Ridarelli; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, September 30, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. to St. Francis Xavier Church, La Grange. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Memorials appreciated to the Dravet Syndrome Foundation, 528 Brown Street, Wauconda, IL 60084. Information, 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 27, 2019
