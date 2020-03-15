|
|
O'Brien, Jr., The Hon. Donald J. Age 81; of Indian Head Park. Loving father of Donald J. (Linda) O'Brien, III; Sean (Lisa) O'Brien; and the Hon. Brendan (Jessica) O'Brien; devoted grandfather of Aubrey, Zachary, Samantha, Judy, and Vanessa; dear brother of Nancy (Rodger) Brown, Terrence (Judy) O'Brien, Dennis (Pat) O'Brien, and Richard (Doreen) O'Brien; beloved partner of the Hon. Denise O'Malley; fond uncle and friend of many. Donald was a devoted lawyer and judge for over 50 years. Visitation 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . For Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2020