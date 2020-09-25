1/
Donald L. Wengelewski
{ "" }
Wengelewski, Donald L.

Donald L. Wengelewski, Korean War Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Jeannette; loving father of Donnelle (Dennis) Cramer, Annette (Chris) Brazill, Karen (the late Mike) Jones, Michele (Mike) Sobczak, Bill (Christine) Wengelewski; cherished grandfather of Jackilyn, Delaina, Devon, Bryan, Kyle, Nick, Dylan, Sarah, Aaron, Krysta, Liam, Ben and Lily; dear great grandfather of 7; fond uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews.Visitation Sunday 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.Funeral Monday 9:15 AM from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500 W) Burbank, IL60459 to St. Bede the Venerable Church.Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required.Funeral info 708-636-2320

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
SEP
28
Funeral
09:15 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Memories & Condolences
September 24, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
