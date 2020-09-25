Wengelewski, Donald L.
Donald L. Wengelewski, Korean War Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Jeannette; loving father of Donnelle (Dennis) Cramer, Annette (Chris) Brazill, Karen (the late Mike) Jones, Michele (Mike) Sobczak, Bill (Christine) Wengelewski; cherished grandfather of Jackilyn, Delaina, Devon, Bryan, Kyle, Nick, Dylan, Sarah, Aaron, Krysta, Liam, Ben and Lily; dear great grandfather of 7; fond uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews.Visitation Sunday 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.Funeral Monday 9:15 AM from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500 W) Burbank, IL60459 to St. Bede the Venerable Church.Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required.Funeral info 708-636-2320
