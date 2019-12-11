Home

Klimczak, Donald J. Age 76, late of Homer Glen, IL. US Army Sgt. Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Kilmczak; loving father of Russell (Debra) Klimczak; proud grandfather of Breana Norris and Kyle Steinhoff; best friend and buddy to Jovi; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Klimczak, and brother, Joe Klimczak. Funeral Monday, December 16, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 Harlem Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477. Interment to follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery for full Military Honors. Visitation Sunday, December 15, 2019, 2:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Honor Flight Chicago would be appreciated. For information on services, 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfunealhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 11, 2019
